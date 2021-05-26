UK's Mary Tucker earns another spot in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mary Tucker from the University of Kentucky rifle team has earned another spot on the roster for the USA Shooting team for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. She'll be on the women's smallbore team.

This is the second spot Tucker has for this summer's games after she also qualified for air rifle last spring.

Tucker finished third in smallbore finals on Wednesday but her total score from the two qualifying matches back in 2019 combined with her scores from the matches and finals this week at Ft. Benning clinched her qualifying spot.

The native of Sarasota, Florida, becomes the first Kentucky rifle athlete to qualify for the Olympics in both disciplines. She will be joined in the air rifle competition in Tokyo by UK senior Will Shaner, who qualified with her last spring.

Earlier this year, Tucker led the Wildcats to their third national championship posting the highest ever team score in the modern format at the NCAA Rifle Championships.