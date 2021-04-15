Watch
UK's Raena Worley, Bailey Bunn Prepare for NCAA Championships

Gymnastics Championships held in Texas
UK Athletics
Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 18:38:20-04

FORT WORTH, Texas — University of Kentucky gymnasts Raena Worley and Bailey Bunn will take part in the NCAA Championships on Friday starting at 1:00.

The Wildcats did not make the Championships as a team but Worley and Bunn will get to compete for a title. They'll be going against four teams, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 California, No. 8 Minnesota and eight individuals from No. 9 Arizona State, No. 10 Denver, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 14 Missouri, No. 19 BYU and No. 43 Illinois State.

At the end of the night, scores from Semifinals I and II will be compared to determine the national champion of each individual event and to determine which four teams will advance to Saturday’s NCAA Championship final.

Worley and Bunn will compete in one routine each. Worley is competing in the vault along with Minnesota. Bunn will also compete against the Golden Gophers but she will compete in the balance beam.

Kentucky has earned eight individual NCAA titles in program history, each claimed by UK Athletics Hall of Famer Jenny Hansen.

