UK's Skinner national coach of the year, Lilley player of the year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky volleyball head coach Craig Skinner was named the National Coach of the Year and setter Madison Lilley the National Player of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches' Association on Thursday.

Skinner was announced as UK's coach in December of 2004. He's been building the program up to the accomplishments they've had like no other team at the school this season. The Wildcats are into the Final Four with a 19-1 record. The Wildcats won a fourth straight SEC Championship, they won 38 sets in a row at one point this season and are currently on an 18 set streak including nine in a row in the NCAA Tournament.

During his tenure, the Wildcats have amassed 23 All-America first, second or third team distinctions, while UK has hauled in 61 All-Southeastern Conference honors in his 15 seasons - including the 2008, 2018, 2019 and 2020 SEC Player of the Year, 2006, 2016, 2017 and 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 SEC Libero of the Year and the 2005 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Lilley is the school's all-time leader in assists and is averaging 12 per game this season. She has recorded 30 plus assists in all but two of the Wildcats 23 matches this season.

An AVCA All-American all four years at Kentucky, Lilley was named a First Team All-Americans on Tuesday for the first time in her career.