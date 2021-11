LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week after his performance in the Wildcats loss at Mississippi State.

Wallace had a career-high 12 total tackles in the first start of his career. The Georgia native had three solo tackles, nine assisted tackles and that included two of which were tackles for a loss.

Wallace and the Wildcats host Tennessee on Saturday at 7:00 in a game that's on the SEC Network.