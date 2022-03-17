USBWA names Rhyne Howard First-Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a First-Team All-American for a third straight year by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The honor given by the USBWA makes Howard the only player in UK program history to earn three honors from multiple organizations. On Wednesday, she earned her third straight First-Team All-American honor from the Associated Press. That's just the ninth player in the history of college basketball to accomplish that.

She is the second Kentucky women’s basketball player ever to earn three first-team honors from the same organization, joining Valerie Still, who was first-team All-America by Street & Smith’s in 1981, 1982 and 1983.

This season, Howard is leading Kentucky by averaging 20.6 points per game, earning 7.3 rebounds per game with 101 assists, 71 steals, 39 blocks and a team best 68 3-pointers. Howard ranks high nationally in several categories, including 15th nationally in points per game and 13th nationally in total points. Howard ranks first in the Southeastern Conference in points per game and final points.

