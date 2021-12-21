Versailles native Owen Damm signs with Louisville City FC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Woodford County standout Owen Damm (dom) has signed his first professional contract to play for Louisville City FC.

The 18 year old defender was already familiar with the team after training with the Academy last season. His first pro contract also included a scholarship that will allow him to continue college studies online through Bellevue University, the United Soccer League’s Official Education Partner.

“The scholarship made the decision easy, but there’s also nowhere I’d rather be than Louisville. I love it there — the club and city,” Damm said. “I had college options, but my goal is to be a professional and that opportunity came, so I took it." He added, “training with LouCity last season allowed me to get a really good feel. There’s nothing better to learn from than experience. I also got to see how players carried out their everyday lives, and it’s going to be easier making this transition with academy teammates on the squad."

When he played at Woodford County high school, Damm made three all-state lists including a first team spot in 2020. He helped the Yellow Jackets win three district titles from 2019-'21. He had 48 career goals this past season in 19 games, which ranks him third in Kentucky in scoring.

"I've been following Owen for a long time within our academy, and I've observed him often in training with our first team,” said head coach Danny Cruz. “He’s a young player who has an extremely high ceiling, and we're looking forward to watching his development in the professional setting."

"As far as my playing style, I like to get forward on the field and impact the game offensively," said Damm. "Being a midfielder originally, getting up the field is natural for me.”

Owen Damm’s signing brings LouCity’s 2022 roster to 15 players. It also includes former UK player Napo Matsoso.