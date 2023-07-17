Vincent Norrman wins 2023 Barbasol Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vincent Norrman won the 2023 Barbasol Championship after a one-hole sudden death playoff Sunday against Nathan Kimsey.

This is Norrman's first PGA Tour victory.

The 25-year-old from Sweden had a one-shot lead heading to the 18th hole, but would bogey for the first time in the final round to drop to 22-under par.

Norrman and Kimsey went back to the 18th tee for a sudden death playoff format. Kimsey would bogey the hole while Norrman would tap in for par.

With the win, Norrman takes home a grand prize of $684,000.