LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a record-breaking season, Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson announces via Twitter he's heading to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson is a Frankfort native who won the 2022 Citrus Bowl MVP. He came to the Wildcats after two seasons at Nebraska.

His career totals include 580 rushing yards, 914 receiving yards, and 1,725 all-purpose yards.