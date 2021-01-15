Menu

Wan'Dale Robinson transferring home to Kentucky

Frankfort native will have two years remaining
Michael Conroy/AP
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wan'Dale Robinson
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 15, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Western Hills star Wan'dale Robinson announced through Twitter on Friday that he is transferring closer to home to play for the University of Kentucky.

Robinson committed to Kentucky out of high school but then flipped his decision to Nebraska.

The 5'10", 185-pound wide receiver spent two seasons with the Cornhuskers where he was electrifying on the field and used in a variety of ways. During his time at Nebraska, he caught 91 passes for 914 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 134 times for 580 more yards and 4 touchdowns.

Robinson was also returned kickoffs his freshman season eleven times for an average of 23 yards per return.

Pro Football Focus also points out these key stats for Robinson. 94 receptions on 100 catchable targets for 980 yards and 3 TDs. 21 explosive catches and 7.4 yards after the catch per reception.

Robinson will have two years of eligibility remaining.

