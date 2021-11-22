Washington named SEC Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky guard TyTy Washington has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week by the league. It's the first honor in his short career as a Wildcat.

The 6'3" guard averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in wins over Mount St. Mary's and Ohio. That included a 20 point 12 rebound performance against the Bobcats with both of those numbers being career high's.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, he is just the third player in the John Calipari era to record at least 20 points, at least 10 rebounds and at least five assists in a game, joining Isaiah Briscoe and James Young.

Washington and the Wildcats host Albany Monday night at 7:00 and it's streaming only on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

