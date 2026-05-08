WATCH: Jose Ortiz celebrates Derby 152 sweep

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Golden Tempo spent much of the 152nd Kentucky Derby near the back of the field, trailing by roughly 30 lengths early in the race before the deep closer stormed past the field to deliver jockey Jose Ortiz his first career Kentucky Derby victory.

The win capped a historic weekend for Ortiz, who also captured the Kentucky Oaks aboard Always a Runner and became just the ninth jockey to sweep both races in the same year. Ortiz finished Derby weekend with six total wins.

Abbie Parr/AP Jockey Jose L. Ortiz celebrates after riding Golden Tempo to victory the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

“It’s been crazy the last 48 hours,” Ortiz said. “But I’m very happy for Cherie that she’s the first woman to win the Kentucky Derby. She made history, so I think this Derby is gonna be a special one.”

Ortiz’s historic Derby win became even more special because of who finished beside him. His older brother, Irad Ortiz Jr., rode Renegade to a second-place finish in a memorable ending between two of the sport’s biggest stars.

“We both dreamed of that moment,” Ortiz said. “Just to see him so happy for me right away, it was amazing.”

The moment through my lens: pic.twitter.com/YPjhHXBr3k — Gabi Sorrentino (@GSorrentinoTV) May 3, 2026

The Ortiz brothers have spent their entire lives competing against each other, and now both stand atop the 2026 North American jockey earnings list, according to Equibase, with Irad in first and Jose in second.

Ortiz called his brother one of the best riders in the world and said the competitive nature between them disappears once the race is over.

“When we come out of the jocks’ room, we are brothers,” Ortiz said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Jose Ortiz/X

Now, after finally winning the Kentucky Derby, Ortiz understands how much the accomplishment could impact the trajectory of his career.

“Winning the Kentucky Derby is like winning the Super Bowl,” Ortiz said. “Yeah, it should change things.”