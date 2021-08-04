Wenzler and Castle beat No 1 and 2 seeds in U.S. Women's Amateur

RYE, N.Y. — After earning the final two spots in the U.S. Women's Amateur for match play, University of Kentucky golfers Marissa Wenzler and Jensen Castle pulled off huge upsets according to seeding.

Wenzler, who was the 64th seed in match play, used four birdies to win her head to head meeting against No. 1 seed Rachel Kuehn from Wake Forest. Wenzler tied her match with a birdie at the 9th and took the lead on the 11th hole as she advanced with the 1 up victory.

Castle, who was the 63rd seed, went two holes up through the first two holes and three up through the first seven. She finished off the match with a par at the 16th to win 3 & 2.

In the round of 32, Wenzler will face Michigan’s Hailey Borja at 7 a.m. in the first match of the day. Castle goes off at 8:20 a.m. vs. Sophie Linder. If either can advance, the round of 16 will take place Thursday afternoon with live coverage on Peacock from 3-6 p.m.

A third Wildcat, Laney Frye, was unable to advance as she fell to Valeria Medizabal 2 & 1.