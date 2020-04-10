Whitney entering the NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former University of Kentucky forward Kahlil Whitney has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and will reportedly hire an agent which effectively ends his shortened college career.

Let’s Do It✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/nIfHZ9lD1w — Kahlil The Dragon Whitney (@KahlilWhitney) April 10, 2020

The 6'7" forward told ESPN he would be hiring an agent and staying in the draft.

Whitney withdrew from Kentucky in January after playing in only 18 games where he averaged only 3 points and 2 rebounds in 13 minutes per game.

Whitney came to Kentucky as ESPN's 12th overall recruit in the Class of 2019. Now, he's the 80th projected prospect by ESPN for the 2020 draft.

