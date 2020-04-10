Menu

Whitney entering the NBA Draft

Former Wildcat will hire an agent
Keith Farmer - LEX 18
Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 17:33:00-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former University of Kentucky forward Kahlil Whitney has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and will reportedly hire an agent which effectively ends his shortened college career.

The 6'7" forward told ESPN he would be hiring an agent and staying in the draft.

Whitney withdrew from Kentucky in January after playing in only 18 games where he averaged only 3 points and 2 rebounds in 13 minutes per game.

Whitney came to Kentucky as ESPN's 12th overall recruit in the Class of 2019. Now, he's the 80th projected prospect by ESPN for the 2020 draft.

