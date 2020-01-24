Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Whitney transferring away from Kentucky

Freshman had seen playing time decrease
Posted: 12:12 PM, Jan 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-24 12:12:33-05
items.[0].image.alt
Keith Farmer - LEX 18
KAHLIL WHITNEY PHOTO DAY 2019.jpg

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky freshman guard Kahlil Whitney has decided its in his best interest to leave the University of Kentucky and seek a new place to continue his college career.

Whitney used Twitter to reveal the news and talk directly with True Blue Fans.

The Chicago native played in all 18 games and started 8 for the Wildcats. Whitney averaged three points and two rebounds per game while getting 12.9 minutes per game. He had seen that decrease in recent games where he only played 1 minute against Arkansas and 2 against Georgia. Whitney only scored in double figures once and that was in the second game of the season against Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Last Chance! Hurry!

Last Chance! Get Yours NOW!