Wildcats continue to receive post season honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. — As Kentucky starts to prepare for it's Citrus Bowl appearance, several more Wildcats players are receiving post season honors.

Four UK players have made the Associated Press All-SEC team. Running back Chris Rodriguez and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard have made first team on the offensive side of the ball. Josh Paschal is first team on the defensive side. Wan'Dale Robinson is a second team selection on offense.

J.J. Weaver has been named a semifinalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year. He suffered a torn ACL last season at Florida last November and still had surgery and rehab to come back in time for the start of this season.

Weaver has played in all 12 games for the Wildcats where he's recorded 34 tackles, including 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

For the second straight season Kentucky has a linebacker named to the SEC's All-Freshman team. Trevin Wallace earned the honor with 32 total tackles for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. Wallace also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown to help seal the win against Florida.

Kentucky is getting ready to face Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.