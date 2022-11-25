Wildcats help brighten Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As families across the Commonwealth gathered for Thanksgiving today, volunteers spent time at the Salvation Army making sure everyone could get a hot meal. Members of the Wildcat basketball and tennis teams were there doing what they could to spread joy as well.

"They're all-stars in this community! They are known by everybody. They're here, when they could just be resting at home after the game last night, to help us serve others," said Major Andy Miller of the Salvation Army.

Brian Stahl

Miller said they've seen a lot of people in need this year.

"The need has been hard on everybody. Inflation hasn't been helping. I know we've had a few people already say to me, 'I've always been a giver, but I may have to take this year'. That's hard for some people to come to," Miller said.

So, to have the Wildcats here helping out was a big morale boost.

"Oh, it means a lot! I said I'm going to put this shirt up. I'm not going to wear it anymore," said Vickie Caise, who enjoyed a meal and got her shirt signed by the players.

It meant a lot to the players, too.

Brian Stahl

"It feels good, because you can see that you being who you are has an impact on their lives. Just knowing that I bring positive light to people is… it feels good," said Cason Wallace.

"It's always about giving. When you give, you bring happiness to your heart, all this love, all this joy to us," said Oscar Tshiebwe.

It's the kind of joy that can't help but spread.