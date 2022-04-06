Will Levis enters NIL deal with Thoroughbred Stallion

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is entering a multimedia advertising campaign with Syndicate owned Thoroughbred Stallion War of Will.

The campaign will focus on the athleticism with both football players and racehorses while also promoting the breeding season. "We are thrilled to be the first farm to partner with a Division I athlete in this newly created NIL space," said Walker Hancock, President of Claiborne Farm. "Having a star quarterback help promote one of our young and promising stallions is a new way of advertising that we think provides a perfect synergy of our brands. Will's athleticism and performance displayed on the football field mirrors what we saw with War of Will on the racetrack and the reason he is such an exciting stallion prospect."

War of Will was a Grad 1 winner on both the turf and dirt with earnings of more than $1.9 million. He finished 7th in the 2019 Kentucky Derby with the controversy surrounding the finish between Maximum Security, who crossed the line first but was disqualified after objections were made in regards to impeding others in the stretch run. Country House was then elevated to first and declared the Derby winner. Then, War of Will went out and won the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. War of Will, who stands at Claiborne Farm, stands for a fee of $25,000 and his first foals are being born this Spring.

In his first season at Kentucky, Levis threw for over 2,800 yards and accounted for 24 touchdowns in helping lead the Wildcats to 10 wins and a Citrus Bowl victory.

Athlete Advantage is the NIL company responsible for coming up with the deal between Levis and Claiborne Farm.