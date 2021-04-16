Williams leaving EKU women's basketball program

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky is looking for a new women's basketball coach after it was announced Samantha Williams is leaving for another coaching opportunity. Although the EKU did not announce where she has accepted the other position.

Williams came to EKU after being an assistant at Louisville. Before she arrived, EKU had won 10 games in just two seasons. She led one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball by leading EKU to 11 games in her first season of 2019-'20.

Williams finished her tenure at EKU with a 20-33 overall record.

"I’d like to thank Coach Williams for her dedicated service to EKU as head coach the past two seasons and I wish her much success at her next stop,” Vice President and Director of Athletics MattRoan said. “She is an outstanding coach who will make that program better. I am excited to get to work right away and find a dynamic leader who will build upon the solid foundation which has been established, recruit and develop student-athletes at a high level on and off the court, and put our program into championship contention.”

A national search for the next women’s basketball head coach at EKU will begin immediately.