WKU transfer Josie Gilvin commits to Kentucky

The Louisville native and former Sacred Heart star was the Hilltoppers second-leading scorer this past season averaging 13 points per game.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Western Kentucky guard Josie Gilvin takes a shot during an NCAA college basketball game against UTSA in the semifinals of the Conference USA Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
(LEX 18) — Kenny Brooks and Kentucky women's basketball its first transfer commitment of the offseason. Louisville native and Western Kentucky guard Josie Gilvin commits to the Cats.

Gilvin played for Sacred Heart in high school and was a two-time state champion and former MVP of the KHSAA Sweet 16.

The six-foot guard spent the last three seasons with the Hilltoppers and was the second-leading scorer this past season, averaging 13 points per game on 53 percent shooting and 41 percent from the three-point line.

