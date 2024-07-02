Wolverine to Wildcat: 4-star recruit Javeon Campbell commits to UK Football

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Less than a year ago, Western Hills High School’s Javeon Campbell experienced his first snap of the football, and now he’s a University of Kentucky football program commit.

According to Rivals.com, the four-star defensive lineman is ranked 109 overall in the class of 2025, making him the top recruit in the state of Kentucky.

Western Hills HS’ @JaveonCampbell commits to @UKFootball!



When asked if one coach connected with Campbell he said, “really the whole staff. They’re really so nice, they were really interested in me.” #BBN



More on the 4-star defensive lineman coming up on @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/R5rj9Rt6ML — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) July 2, 2024

The 6’5”, 265-lb edge picked up 14.5 sacks in his lone year playing ball. Twenty-three schools put their bid in, including Alabama, Auburn, and the University of Miami, but Campbell chose the place that felt like home.

“I know that Kentucky develops a lot of defensive players and great players in the NFL, and I just feel really good,” said Campbell in front of a crowd gathered in Frankfort. “I feel like I could be like one of the next like defensive ends or defensive player going there.”

Former Wolverine turned Wildcat turned New York Giant Wan’Dale Robinson was in attendance for Campbell’s big day.

“I love it. Once I heard a kid from my high school was getting offers like this, I was like, ‘There’s no way!’ and I was so excited,” said Robinson. “Actually, getting back to see him play, stuff like that, I was really excited and ready to see where he ended up. A whole lot of offers later, and here we are.”

Service members also presented Campbell with his U.S. Army Bowl All-American Jersey. The U.S. Army Bowl features the best high school talent across the country.

Kentucky Football’s Class of 2025 is now up to 15 commitments with the addition of Campbell.

