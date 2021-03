RICHMOND, Ky. — The Eastern Kentucky University softball team swept a pair of contests against SIU Edwardsville on Saturday at Gertrude Hood Field.

Head coach Jane Worthington picked up her 800th career win in the game one win over SIUE. Worthington is the 32nd active NCAA Division I softball coach to win 800 games. She is the only head coach in EKU softball history, beginning the program in 1993. Worthington has won three Ohio Valley Conference Championships and two OVC Tournament titles.