Spotlight on Mount Sterling, home to some of Kentucky's oldest traditions

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sitting just east of Lexington, Mt. Sterling is a hot bed of Kentucky culture. Established in 1792, the city is home to some of the Commonwealth's oldest traditions and notable figures.

Whether you're looking for a night on the town or a day on the farm, there's one thing to be sure of: good, family fun.

Looking ahead to Court Days in Mt. Sterling

Usually, when you mention Mt. Sterling, one thing comes to mind for many: Kentucky's oldest street festival, Court Days. It's an association the city proudly accepts., with the four-day event kicking off Friday in Montgomery County.

The festival began as "Court Day" in 1794; on the third Monday of every month when circuit court was in session, people of the region came together and buy, sell and trade their wares.

Today, the tradition continues; attended by approximately 200,000 people and 500 vendors, it stretches through the weekend.

Fall in love with downtown Mt. Sterling

When the Court Days festival has come and gone, the businesses that call downtown Mount Sterling will still be there, ready to welcome regulars and visitors alike.

From home wares to handmade goods, food to fashion, there's something for everyone.

New Montgomery Co. parks director plans major upgrades to facilities

In Mt. Sterling, there are five parks for community members to enjoy.

"There’s nothing like being outside and getting good exercise and in fellowship with your friends,” said Phil Gross, who just took over as director in mid-October.

He tells LEX 18 he has a lofty list of goals he wants to accomplish. One of the most anticipated projects is expanding their pickleball courts.

Irish Hills Golf Course: A Mount Sterling tradition spanning generations

Rolling across 170 acres of Mount Sterling countryside, Irish Hills Golf Course isn't just a place to play — it's a place built on history, family and community.

It's the kind of place people come for the sport but stay for the fellowship, with the course running since 1961.

Pasture perfect: How a cattle farm became Kentucky's newest pumpkin paradise

What started as a cattle farm has blossomed into a fall destination, as Kevin and Gina Rose opened The Patch at Rose Farm to families and field trips just over a month ago.

The husband-and-wife team, who have been married 25 years, transformed part of their property into a pumpkin patch that now welcomes around 700 visitors on weekends alone. Kevin was born and raised on the farm, while Gina has called the area home since they got married.

Nancy Green: The Montgomery County woman who became the original Aunt Jemima

The name "Aunt Jemima" is familiar to millions, but not as many know the remarkable woman behind the iconic trademark was born in Montgomery County, Kentucky. Nancy Green, the original face of the pancake brand, was a trailblazer who overcame the horrors of slavery to become a household symbol.

At the Montgomery County History Museum, Jo Ann Oborski spends her time researching those who came before us, many of them largely unknown.

Historic church in Mount Sterling turned vibrant arts center serving 22 Kentucky counties

A 19th-century Gothic Revival church in downtown Mount Sterling has found new life as a thriving arts center that's doing much more than displaying artwork.

The Gateway Regional Arts Center, nestled between the Bluegrass and Appalachian regions, serves as a hub for theater, music, dance, visual and written arts. But its mission extends far beyond its historic walls.