Spotlight on Richmond: Something for everyone in the heart of the Bluegrass

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — With a blend of urban and rural attractions, there something for everyone in Richmond. Located in the heart of the Bluegrass and just 30 miles south of Lexington, Richmond is filled with history that predates the nation and is a treasure trove of knowledge.

The community is a diverse one, with people seeking a higher education as well as those working to make the world a better place, but at it's heart, one thing stands out above all: a sense of community.

Richmond's Tasty Tuesdays: Pandemic solution evolves into community staple

What started as a way to gather safely during the pandemic has evolved into a beloved Richmond tradition.

Tasty Tuesdays has become a community fixture where residents can enjoy rotating food trucks, live music, and other activities in a festive outdoor setting.

Fort Boonesborough State Park celebrates a historic 250 years

The earliest history in Kentucky predates the state itself – and even the country. While the United States will celebrate is 250th birthday next year, Fort Boonesborough State Park in Madison County hit that milestone this year.

The park sits on the Kentucky River, and its significance dates back to April 1, 1775.

History of the Valley View Ferry

A staple in Central Kentucky since 1785, the Valley View Ferry can take you across the Kentucky River in less than five minutes where you can continue your journey into Lexington, Richmond or Nicholasville.

Captain Clayton Embly sits down with LEX 18 to give us a history lesson into the oldest continuously operated ferry in the country.

A Taste of Dreaming Creek Brewery

Since 2018, Dreaming Creek Brewery has been one of downtown Richmond’s most beloved spots for locally brewed beer. From crisp blonde ales to rich, chocolatey German-style dunkels, there’s truly a sip for every taste.

Owner Charley Hamilton, a Richmond native, didn’t start in beer. He first tested the waters with a local bar — and quickly watched the locals love craft beer. Just a couple of years later, he opened Dreaming Creek Brewery in a renovated 1968 government building.

Newby Country Store is a gathering spot for friends new and old

On a winding road just outside Richmond sits one of the only true country stores left in Kentucky.

Whether customers are passing time on the porch or stopping by to pick up lunch, the store is a place where it's easy to make a friend.

Hidden Art Gallery features local artists

Gallery on Main is a home to the work of several local Richmond artists — though you may not know it. Hidden inside Community Trust Bank, numbers and dollars soon transform into color and creativity.

The non-profit gallery has existed for 25 years; it's something Pat Banks, gallery president and artist, calls "Richmond's best kept secret."

Growing clothes, building community

From the Andes Mountains of South America to the rolling hills of Richmond, you'll find a common thread: alpacas.

Veteran-owned River Hill Ranch was born from a trip to Peru. Now, Rob and Alvina Maynard have been in the business of alpaca ranching for more than ten years.

A hidden gem: Lake Reba Recreation Center

A sprawling recreation complex calls the heart of downtown Richmond home. Located just off the water, Lake Reba Recreation Center offers activities for all walks of life.