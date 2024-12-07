Competency evaluation requested for woman accused of stabbing teenager multiple times

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A competency evaluation has been requested for the woman accused of stabbing a teenage girl multiple times at a Stanford Dairy Queen in May.

In a citation, Rachel Sanchez was reportedly taking medication for schizophrenia. According to court documents, Sanchez and the victim, Holley Howard, were coworkers at the Dairy Queen.

In May, Sanchez allegedly went home and got a knife after she said Howard was giving her weird looks. She then attacked her.

"I counted 15 stab wounds, she slit her throat, she was about an inch from her main artery in her throat," said Howard's mother Lena Williams.

Howard was 16 when the stabbing occurred; she is 17 now.

"I look at her and I think I couldn't imagine not having her today," said Williams.

Sanchez is due in court next week. She's also facing a first-degree assault charge for cutting a manager who tried to get Sanchez away from Howard.