Final man sentenced in connection to 2010 murder-for-hire

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 15 years-long journey to justice took its final turn on Thursday when Ja’Kolbe Chenault received his sentence in connection to a 2010 double murder.

In 2010, Sonsoray Warford and Charles Walker were reported missing from Madison County. It wasn’t until 2012 that their bodies were discovered in shallow graves in a field.

Despite Chenault’s sentencing, Sonsoray’s father Gregory Todd said, “It's never gonna end because our loved ones are still not here,” adding, “We have to keep God first and know that his judgement is going to be more than what the court system can ever do.”

Chenault is sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was charged with conspiracy to murder, along with adult kidnapping and burglary, which were merged. In February, Chenault entered an Alford plea.

At the root of the crime, Chenault was accused of paying to have Warford and Walker killed.

Over the years, three additional men admitted to their involvement in the murders. Lebruce Ellington was sentenced to 35 years, Daniel Keene was sentenced to 40, and Matthew Denholm was sentenced to life in prison.

As for the victims, they’ll be remembered by their loved ones, who no longer have to sit through the trauma of another court case.

Remembering his daughter, Todd said, “She was there for anybody, and she always did that, and that's where we have our strength, knowing that the time God put her here, she blessed everybody.”