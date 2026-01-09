From recovering from a 48-day coma to running for state representative

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (LEX18) — A decade ago, a Bath County student nearly lost his life in a car crash while driving to pick up a date for a school dance. After 10 years, locals still remember the story – and recovery – of Aaron Williams.

“The journey's been difficult for sure, but it's been feasible by God's grace,” Williams said.

The crash happened in September 2015, leaving Aaron in a 48-day coma.

“The doctors told me that night at the car wreck he wasn't going to live through the night,” Aaron’s dad Chris said.

Since that night, we’ve followed the miracle of Aaron’s recovery. He was released from the hospital that November. He became a grand marshal for the Christmas parade in December. We brought you to Aaron’s return to school in January 2016. That June, he met the governor.

“It was by God's grace that I recovered, but also it took hard work,” Aaron shared. “I had to relearn how to walk, talk, eat, brush my teeth, take a shower. I had to relearn it all, and it took nothing but hard work to do.”

It’s that hardworking mentality that’s helped Aaron pursue a political science degree at Morehead State University. Now, at 26 years old, Aaron wants to use those lessons learned to represent Kentucky’s 74th district in Frankfort.

“I can take the hard work and apply it to the state representative seat,” he said.

After so much support, from his local communities in the past, Aaron now wants to serve the district which consists of Montgomery, Menefee, and Bath Counties. He plans to advocate for things like improved roads, reliable childcare, and affordable housing, while also boosting tourism in the counties.

“My slogan for my campaign is, ‘your voice is my voice,’ which means I'm going to take all the concerns from the people of our district, I'm going to listen to their voice, and I'm going to echo their voice through my voice in Frankfort.”

Aaron is preparing for primaries in May where he will run against two other candidates. He also plans to pursue a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Kentucky this fall.

“I have a lot of energy and I know I can do both at the same time,” he said.

Throughout his journey – from the crash, to recovery, through pursuing a college degree and on – Aaron hopes his life, and faith, can serve as an inspiration.

“I just want to remind everyone to just keep their faith and no matter how hard it gets, just keep their faith in God.”