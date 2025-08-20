'We just want her back:' Parents seek information on daughter last seen in May

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 is continuing to follow through on a story stemming from the spring — a Central Kentucky woman last seen in Nicholasville.

"All we want is our daughter back...we just want her back," Carol Smith said.

Back in early May, Don and Carol Smith's daughter, 49-year-old Kori Smith, went missing.

"She's still our child and you know I hate to say we're not going to ask a lot of questions, but we're at that point," Carol noted.

That point is about fifteen weeks since Kori's disappearance.

"If someone did something to her, we're not as concerned with that as much as we would just like her back," Carol said.

The emotional strain on Kori's parents and the nature of the case, filled with so much uncertainty, extends to Kori's sisters Jaime and Shawnette.

"Grief and loss and frustration and doubt everyday," Shawnette said.

"It's not something that I'm ever going to get over until we find her," Jaime said.

That was part of LEX 18's interview with Kori's sisters eight weeks ago.

June 24, Shawnette and Jaime told LEX 18 that Paris Police were working to ping a cell phone, potentially a crucial part of the search.

"We heard that they were going to ping the phone, but police have all this information close to the vest," Don said.

Living in Idaho, Kori's parents say it has been challenging getting information in this case.

The missing persons report was filed in Paris, where Kori lives, but Kori works in Nicholasville at Swedish Auto.

Regardless, Don and Carol's push for answers continues.

"We do feel that she has already left this earth, we have for awhile, but we still have to look for her," Carol said.

That's nearly four months since Kori was last seen on Normandy Court in Nicholasville.

LEX 18 tried to get a hold of someone at the Paris Police Department, but no one has returned calls on the case.

Kori's parents tell LEX 18 they hired an attorney in addition to continuing collaboration with a private investigator.

K9 searches and drone searches have also been included in the case.

A GoFundMe in the search to find Kori Smith has been set up by Kori's sister, Jaime, and that link is provided below.

