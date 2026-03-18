Woodford County receives $12 million to buy out flood-damaged homes along the Kentucky River

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford County has received $12 million in federal funding to buy out flood-damaged properties in the Clifton and Buck Run areas, with plans to convert the land into greenspace.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the money to the Woodford County Fiscal Court. County Judge Executive James Kay said more than 40 homeowner applications are already under consideration.

"Woodford County Fiscal Court received $12 million from the United States Department of Agriculture for an emergency watershed protection buyout program," Kay said.

The funding will be used to purchase flooded homes, demolish them and turn the properties into greenspace. Participation in the program is voluntary.

"We received the application from the homeowner," Kay said. "They have to participate, and then we do a title search. We make sure that they can convey the property that there are no issues, and then we do an environmental report and an appraisal, and that starts us on the process to an offer and then it would be like a regular closing."

Among the properties being considered is the decades-old summer home of Gary Wilson, which was first flooded and then damaged by a landslide, leaving it uninhabitable. Several dozen properties throughout lower Clifton, Old Clifton and the Buck Run area are in similar condition.

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Kay said the area near Wilson's home could potentially become a community park.

"It's not safe, and then it also connects to our Clifton boat ramp property so we're hoping to maybe use that for a public property or some sort of river access," Kay said.

Buyouts will be based on pre-flood market value. Homeowners whose flood-damaged property was their primary residence could receive an additional $32,000 in relocation expenses.