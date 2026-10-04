Cool start to the week before temperatures climb back into the 80s

We are starting off cool across Central and Eastern Kentucky this Sunday morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s along with some lingering cloud cover. A little patchy fog is also possible in some of our low-lying areas early this morning.

As we go throughout the rest of the day, we'll gradually see the clouds break apart and more sunshine return. Temperatures will respond nicely, climbing into the mid to upper 70s for a comfortable end to the weekend.

A pleasant Sunday afternoon

Once we get rid of some of the morning clouds, we'll be left with a mixture of sunshine and a few clouds this afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with a light breeze, making for another great day to get outside. We'll remain dry through the afternoon and evening.

Tonight will turn cool again under mostly clear skies, with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday morning.

Cooler and breezy Monday

Monday will be a little cooler, with afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 70s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine, but a northeasterly breeze will pick up during the afternoon. Humidity will also be quite low, giving us a crisp and comfortable fall feel.

Monday night will be one of the coldest nights we've seen so far this season. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s across much of the area, and a few of our colder valleys could even briefly dip into the upper 30s.

Another cool start Tuesday

You'll want to keep the jacket handy heading out the door Tuesday morning.

After the chilly start, mostly sunny skies will help temperatures recover into the low to mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. Dry weather will continue, with high pressure keeping our weather quiet.

80s return for the rest of the week

Our cool stretch won't last long. Temperatures will quickly warm beginning Wednesday, with highs returning to the low and mid 80s.

Those temperatures are around 10 degrees above average and should stick with us Wednesday through Saturday. Despite the warmer afternoons, mornings will remain fairly crisp with lows generally in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Our next chance for rain looks to hold off until late next weekend, when increasing moisture could bring more showers back into the region.