Summer heat builds this week before rain chances return

The heat continues to build across Central and Eastern Kentucky as we close out August. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, but the humidity is making it feel even hotter, with heat index values reaching the upper 90s and even the low 100s in a few locations.

Unfortunately, we won't get much relief from the heat over the next several days. Temperatures will continue climbing through the middle of the week, with several days of potentially dangerous heat before we finally introduce a chance for storms late in the week.

Another warm night ahead

We will remain mostly clear and dry as we head through Monday evening and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning. These warmer overnight temperatures will become an important part of the heat story this week, as there won't be much opportunity for our homes and bodies to cool down before temperatures quickly rise again the following day.

Even hotter Tuesday

Tuesday will bring another mostly sunny and dry day, but temperatures will be even hotter.

Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s for many locations, with some of our warmer spots potentially reaching the upper 90s. Combine those temperatures with dew points around 70 degrees, and heat index values could reach the upper 90s to low 100s, with some locations potentially feeling as hot as 105 to 106 degrees.

Heat Advisories are in place for portions of the region through Thursday evening, including Franklin County in our viewing area.

Dangerous heat continues through Thursday

There won't be much change Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure remains in control.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to climb well into the 90s, with heat index values reaching or exceeding 100 degrees in some locations. The highest chances for triple-digit heat index values will generally be farther west, while areas closer to the I-75 corridor may run slightly lower.

The combination of several consecutive hot afternoons and overnight lows remaining in the 70s will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses. Make sure to drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

Storm chances could bring some relief Friday

Changes may finally begin arriving by Friday as the weather pattern starts to shift.

There is currently a isolated chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding exactly when storms develop and how widespread they become, so Friday could still turn out quite hot if storms arrive later or fail to develop.

Temperatures are currently expected to remain in the low to mid 90s Friday before slightly cooler air begins working into the region for the weekend.

Slightly cooler this weekend

Some relief from the heat appears possible this weekend, although we're not talking about a major cool down.

Highs should gradually fall into the upper 80s and low 90s by Sunday. Another small chance for showers and thunderstorms could also return Sunday, but confidence remains low on exactly how that part of the forecast will play out.

For now, the biggest weather story remains the prolonged stretch of heat through the middle and latter portions of the week.