Early September heat stays locked in through the late week

We sweated it out to begin September on Tuesday and unfortunately we are looking at a repeat performance over the next few days. The big bubble of heat camped out over the area isn't going anywhere so look for a mostly sunny Wednesday with afternoon highs surging back into the low to mid-90s. Take on a bit of humidity and our "feel-like" temperatures should top the 100 degree mark during the hottest part of the day. If you have to be outdoors for any length of time, make sure you take the proper precautions and make sure an hydrate properly. A Heat Advisory is out for much of Central and Southern Kentucky through 8 pm Eastern time on Friday evening.

The hottest day of this blazing stretch of heat should be on Thursday as the core of the upper level high and "bubble" of heat will be right over the region. Afternoon highs may climb into the upper 90s here in the Bluegrass with even a few locations back toward the I-65 corridor seeing actual air temperatures reaching 100°. Farther east in the mountains, look for low-90s so it will be very hot everywhere and the humidity will add to the discomfort factor if you have to be outside for any length of time. Some of the data is indicating a pop-up storm can't be ruled out Thursday afternoon but it should be mainly dry.

Friday looks to be another hot day but it should be a bit of a "transition" day as a back door front slides in from the northeast. Our scattered shower and storm chances should increase as the day wears on, but the timing of those will have a big impact on temperatures. Those areas that stay dry look to see highs well into the 90s once again for afternoon highs with heat index values getting over 100° yet again. It appears the deeper in the day we go, the better chance we'll see a few storms. The unseasonably hot air will break into the holiday weekend as what's left of the boundary slides through bringing additional storm chances. This could have an impact on holiday weekend plans outdoors including Kentucky's home opener at Kroger Field at 1pm Saturday against Youngstown State so definitely be prepared for warm weather and potentially wet weather with highs in the upper 80s.

We mat dodge a few storms for the second half of the holiday weekend as temperatures will be more manageable with afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s. Labor Day should be pretty decent at this point with mainly dry conditions and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Stay cool and have a great Wednesday!