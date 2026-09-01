Heat continues through Thursday before storm chances return

September is starting on a very hot note across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Temperatures have climbed into the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and when you factor in the humidity, it feels even hotter. Heat index values are reaching the upper 90s and low 100s across the area, and unfortunately, the heat is only expected to intensify over the next couple of days.

A Heat Advisory has now been expanded into parts of Central Kentucky as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s and heat index values reach or exceed 100 degrees through Thursday.

Little relief from the heat tonight

We will remain mostly clear and dry as we head through Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 70s, meaning we won't see much relief from the heat overnight. These warm nights are especially important during a prolonged stretch of hot weather because temperatures quickly climb again after sunrise.

Even hotter Wednesday

Wednesday will pretty much be a copy and paste of Tuesday, only a little hotter.

Expect plenty of sunshine along with a few afternoon clouds. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s, and with the humidity factored in, heat index values will once again exceed 100 degrees in many locations.

While a very isolated shower can't be completely ruled out Wednesday afternoon, the overwhelming majority of us should remain dry.

Heat peaks Wednesday and Thursday

The heat will remain the biggest weather story through Thursday as high pressure continues to dominate our weather.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to climb solidly into the upper 90s, and a few locations could even make a run toward the 100-degree mark. Heat index values around or above 100 degrees will remain widespread, with some locations potentially feeling closer to 105 degrees.

The combination of several consecutive days in the 90s, high humidity and overnight temperatures remaining in the 70s will continue to create a significant heat risk. Make sure to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the afternoon and take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shade.

Heat could continue Into Friday

Friday may finally bring the beginning of some changes, but don't expect immediate relief from the heat.

Temperatures could still reach the upper 90s, with heat index values once again around or above 100 degrees. The Heat Advisory currently runs through Thursday evening, but additional heat-related alerts may be needed Friday depending on how the forecast evolves.

A weak cold front approaching from the northeast will also bring increasing moisture and our first meaningful chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially across the Bluegrass.

Storms bring some relief this weekend

Better rain and storm chances arrive Saturday as the cold front pushes farther into the area.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not currently expected, we'll continue to monitor the storm potential as we get closer.

Behind the front, we should finally begin to see some relief from the prolonged heat. Temperatures are expected to gradually fall into the upper 80s and low 90s by Sunday, bringing an end to the hottest portion of this stretch.