Mostly Sunny and Very Warm Election Day

Election day looks spectacular! We'll end up mostly sunny with well above normal highs in the upper 70s Tuesday. Lexington's record high is 78°. After you cast your ballot, it might be a good idea to get some yardwork (leaves) done before active weather fires up. Showers and a few t-showers will soak the Commonwealth Wednesday as a cold front slowly slides east. This will be our best chance for a good soaking rain that we've seen in a while with the highest totals, 1" to 2", across western counties and lighter amounts east. The rest of the week will trend progressively cooler with highs falling to the 60s later in the work week and bottoming out in the upper 50s late in the weekend.