Near record warmth Tuesday before widespread rain returns Wednesday

We are starting the first week of November with a little bit of everything across Central and Eastern Kentucky!

After seeing showers move through the region Sunday, some of that light rain and drizzle have lingered into our Monday afternoon. The good news is that these showers should gradually move out as we head into the evening hours, with a few breaks in the clouds beginning to develop.

Temperatures have varied quite a bit across the region today, with afternoon highs generally reaching the mid to upper 60s in Central Kentucky and the low to mid 70s farther south.

We'll enjoy a brief break from the rain Tuesday, along with temperatures that could approach record highs, before our next weather system brings widespread showers and gusty winds Wednesday.

Lingering Showers Move Out Monday Evening

Clouds and a few light showers will continue to hang around through the late afternoon, especially across portions of Northern and Central Kentucky.

However, drier air will gradually move into the region from the south, allowing showers to come to an end and skies to begin clearing as we head into the evening.

We'll continue to see some clouds overnight, with temperatures generally falling into the 50s.

While a little patchy fog cannot be ruled out in sheltered areas, increasing winds should help limit widespread dense fog development.

Near-Record Warmth and Breezy Conditions Tuesday

Tuesday is shaping up to be a much warmer day across Central and Eastern Kentucky!

We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. A few locations could even reach 80 degrees!

For Lexington, the forecast high could come close to the daily record of 78 degrees.

Along with the warmer temperatures, you'll definitely notice a bit more of a breeze.

Southerly winds will generally range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible. A few stronger gusts between 30 and 40 mph cannot be ruled out.

Despite the increasing clouds later in the day, most of Tuesday will remain dry before our next round of rain arrives overnight.

Widespread Rain Returns Early Wednesday

Our next weather system will begin moving into the region late Tuesday night, bringing widespread showers and possibly a few embedded thunderstorms.

A few scattered showers could develop around midnight, with a more organized band of rain expected to move into the region during the early morning hours Wednesday, potentially before sunrise.

Some of these showers could be moderate to heavy at times, with gusty winds accompanying the rain.

Most locations could receive around three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half of rain, with locally higher totals possible.

This rainfall will be beneficial for areas experiencing ongoing drought conditions, although some temporary ponding of water on roadways will be possible during heavier downpours.

Rain should gradually taper off from west to east Wednesday afternoon, with our eastern counties potentially seeing showers linger into the evening.

Drier and Cooler Weather Returns Late Week

Once Wednesday's system moves out, we'll begin to dry things out heading into Thursday.

Thursday is looking mostly sunny, making for a nice break from the clouds and rain.

A few more clouds could return Friday as another weak disturbance passes through the region, but rain chances currently look fairly limited.

Looking ahead to the weekend, another weather system could bring additional clouds, a few showers and cooler temperatures during the second half of the weekend.

For now, enjoy the warm temperatures Tuesday, but keep the rain gear handy because Wednesday is shaping up to be a much wetter day across Central and Eastern Kentucky!