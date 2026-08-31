Summer heat picks up to close out August

We enjoyed a pretty quiet final weekend of August weather-wise with mostly sunny skies and warm to hot temperatures around the region. Afternoon highs will continue on the upswing as the big bubble of heat over the Central Plains finally begins to slide eastward into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures should top out in the low-90s for highs on Monday with heat index values into the upper 90s so plan accordingly if you'll be outdoors for any length of time. While most locations will be dry, a few stray storms may pop up in the east (similar to what we saw on Sunday) so keep that in mind as we close out August.

Ironically the start of meteorological fall on Tuesday will arrive with some of the hottest temperatures we've seen in several weeks as the big ridge of high pressure locks into the region. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-90s so you'll need to hydrate properly and try to find a cool spot during the hottest part of the day. A couple of things that may help will be the fact that we've had a wet late summer so everything is pretty green for this time of the year, making it a bit more difficult to heat things up. Also humidity levels are expected to be moderate and not excessively high, which should keep the heat indices in the low-100s. It will still be very hot and you need to use some common sense if you are going to be outdoors during the mid to late week.

We'll see some changes by Friday as a back door cold front will slide in from the northeast, bringing a return of scattered showers and storms to the area along with taking the edge off of the September heat. You may need the rain gear on occasion Friday but hopefully the rain chances will wind down through Saturday morning as the front moves southwestward. With an early afternoon kickoff at Kroger Field as Kentucky begins the 2026 football season, temperatures should be in the upper 80s but hopefully humidity levels will be dropping a bit. Make sure and bring a hat along with plenty of sunscreen, plus hydrate properly before you head to the game.

The rest of the Labor Day holiday weekend looks pretty good at this point with some sunshine and temperatures right around average for this time of the year. It should be nice for any outdoor holiday plans as afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 80s so hopefully that forecast holds heading toward the weekend. have a great Monday!