Holiday Giveaway: Harrodsburg for the holidays

Harrodsburg, Kentucky is all decked out for the holidays, and Beaumont Inn is the perfect place to experience the history and hospitality. The historic inn and restaurant was originally built in 1845 as a women's college, and it has welcomed guests since 1919.

Known for its Southern hospitality, charming accommodations, and traditional Kentucky cuisine, Beaumont Inn is a recipient of the prestigious James Beard America's Classics Award and remains one of Kentucky's most treasured historic destinations.

The property is home to The Old Owl Tavern and Owl's Nest.

The Old Owl Tavern offers a relaxed dining atmosphere featuring traditional Kentucky cuisine, Southern favorites, and one of the state's finest bourbon collections. Guests can enjoy a beautiful mahogany bar and charming porch dining.

The Owl's Nest Pub provides a cozy, English-style pub atmosphere, perfect for enjoying handcrafted cocktails, casual dining, and gathering with friends. Both offer a unique combination of history, hospitality, and Kentucky flavor.

Beaumont Inn

Address: 638 Beaumont Inn Drive, Harrodsburg, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 734-3381

Website: Beaumont Inn Harrodsburg

Photo by Harrodsburg/Mercer County Tourist Commission

One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $4,000. It includes a Harrodsburg/Mercer County Tourist Commission gift basket worth $255. Enter to win at Holiday Giveaway.