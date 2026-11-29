Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park

Celebrating its 33rd year at the Kentucky Horse Park, Southern Lights, presented by Friends of Coal, is a magical holiday tradition for thousands of families throughout the Bluegrass and beyond.

Enjoy more than one million twinkling lights from the comfort of your vehicle. The Southern Lights Holiday Village has something for guests of all ages with photos with Santa, Animal Land, model trains, and much more.



2026 Southern Lights presented by Friends of Coal

When: November 27 - December 31 from 5:30-10:00 p.m. (Closed Christmas Day)

Where: Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky

Admission: $35 per carload at the gate or online at Southern Lights 2026

Website: Southern Lights – Kentucky Horse Park Foundation