Holiday Giveaway: Lucky's Autosports in Lexington

Lucky's Autosports is Lexington's one-stop shop for the best auto and truck accessories at the best prices. It opened in 1999 and is the longest running shop of its kind in Central Kentucky.

Lucky's Autosports offers computer cut window tinting (residential, commercial, auto), car audio (subwoofers, cd players, custom speaker box installations), mobile video (dvd players, rear view cameras, headrest TVs), remote car starts, car alarms, vehicle graphics (vehicle wraps, vinyl lettering), off road wheel and tire packages, spray on bed liners, truck and car accessories (Weathertech floor mats, fender flares, step bars, truck bed covers), custom interiors (Katzkin leather, seat heaters), overlanding gear (ARB refrigerators, Warn winches, air compressors) and suspension lift kits.

Call 859-299-4411 to set up an appointment or stop by the shop at 229 West New Circle Road near the corner at North Broadway.

Lucky's Autosports

Address: 229 West New Circle Road, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 299-4411

Website: Window Tinting | Truck Accessories | Car Stereo | Wheels and

Photo by Lucky's Autosports

One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $4,000. It includes a $400 Lucky's Autosports gift certificate valid for a remote start. Enter to win at Holiday Giveaway.