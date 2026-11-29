Holiday Giveaway: Shelia Bayes Jewelers Ladies' Day:

Give beautiful gifts that sparkle and shine from Shelia Bayes Jewelers at Lexington Green. The Shelia Bayes Ladies' Day annual shopping event will be Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with exclusive deals and great giveaways.

This year's Ladies' Day includes 20% to 70% off storewide (exclusions apply) and lab-grown diamond earrings starting at $60. Customers will also be able to enjoy chair massages, mini manicures, and holiday treats.

Giveaways include goodie bags (while supplies last) and a 1.5 tcw 14K lab-grown 7" diamond tennis bracelet worth $1,899.

Shelia Bayes Jewelers

Address: 161 Lexington Green, Suite 190

Phone: (859) 225-4043

Website: Erica Courtney Personal Appearance | Shelia Bayes Jewelers

Photo by Best of the Bluegrass

Photo by Best of the Bluegrass

One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $4,000. It includes a sterling silver 1.08 tcw lab diamond paperclip link bracelet from Shelia Bayes Jewelers worth $345. Enter to win at Holiday Giveaway.