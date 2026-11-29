20th annual Holly Day Market in Lexington

The 20th annual Holly Day Market returns to Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park from December 4-6th for a fun weekend of shopping, events (including a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus) and a fantastic silent auction.

This year more than 3,000 shoppers will find more than 100 local merchants, and many are the vendors are small women-owned businesses.

Daily events include cinnamon roll making, dog cookie decorating, beginner needlepointing, mahjong and more. Children can also enjoy Polar Express Story Time with a special reading of The Polar Express and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Holly Day Market serves as one of the largest fundraisers for the Junior League of Lexington, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the Holly Day Market support community partnership work.

Tickets are $15 for general admission Saturday and Sunday, with free parking. On Friday, December 4th, shoppers are invited to the Holly Day Eve preview party, which will include a special ribbon cutting ceremony, a champagne toast, light fare, and early access to merchants. Tickets for that event are $25 and include a free drink ticket, as well as re-entry all weekend long. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door.

2026 Holly Day Market presented by the Junior League of Lexington

When: Friday, December 4 Holly Day Eve Preview Party; Saturday, December 5 from 10am - 6pm; Sunday, December 6 from 11am - 5pm

Where: Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4021 Alltech Way, Lexington, Kentucky

Website: Holly Day Market - lexington.jl.org