"Ask the Lawyer" with Peterson Law Office 9-19-26

"Ask the Lawyer" with Peterson Law Office: In this edition of "Ask the Lawyer" with Peterson Law Office in Lexington, Justin Peterson joins Jennifer Palumbo to discuss common mistakes people make that can keep them from getting what they deserve when they are injured and someone else is to blame.

Peterson Law Office is a private practice personal injury law firm founded by Lexington attorney Justin Peterson. Prior to becoming a successful full-time personal injury attorney, he represented several of the nation's largest insurance carriers, businesses, and trucking companies, both defending and evaluating their claims. Recently, the firm partnered with the prestigious firm of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston to significantly expand their personal injury, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse legal resources.