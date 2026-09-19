Library Sign-Up Month with Jessamine County Public Library: September is Library Sign-Up Month, and this is the perfect time to get a library card and check out your favorite books for free. In this edition of "Bluegrass Books", Emily Moon from the Jessamine County Public Library shares Returns and Exchanges by Kentucky author Kayla Rae Whitaker and shares book clubs, events, and fun at the library.

Jessamine County Public Library

Address: 600 South Main Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 885-3523

Website: Jessamine County Public Library