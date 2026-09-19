Go Red for Women in Lexington: You can learn about heart health, hear inspiring stories, celebrate survivors, and support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association. The Central Kentucky Go Red for Women Experience will be Friday, October 16 at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

Shannon Nally and Kristen Goble Brown, 2026 Co-Chairs, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the cause close to their hearts.