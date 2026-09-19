Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Go Red for Women in Lexington

BOTB - Go Red for Women in Lexington 9-19
Go Red for Women in Lexington.png
Posted
and last updated

Go Red for Women in Lexington: You can learn about heart health, hear inspiring stories, celebrate survivors, and support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association. The Central Kentucky Go Red for Women Experience will be Friday, October 16 at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

Shannon Nally and Kristen Goble Brown, 2026 Co-Chairs, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the cause close to their hearts.

2026 Central Kentucky Go Red for Women Experience
When: Friday, October 16
Where: Central Bank Center, 627 West High Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Website: 2026-2027 Lexington Go Red for Women | Home | Powered by Givergy

📱 More Best of the Bluegrass on LEX18.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!