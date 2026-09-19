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Get your home ready for winter

BOTB - Get your home ready for winter 9-19
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Get your home ready for winter: While it is too early to turn on the heat, now is a good time to make sure your home is ready for those cold winter days and nights. Fayette Heating & Air and H2O Maestro Plumbing have tips to make sure your home is ready, to make your HVAC and plumbing systems last longer, and to lower your monthly bills.

Fayette Heating & Air/H2O Maestro Plumbing

Phone: (859) 279-1065
Website: HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical in Lexington, KY | Fayette Heating & Air | Home Services Near Me | Elsmere, KY | Bowling Green, KY

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