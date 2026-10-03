"Ask the Lawyer" with Peterson Law Office in Lexington 10-3

"Ask the Lawyer" with Peterson Law Office in Lexington: Putting a loved one in a nursing home is one of the hardest decisions a family can make. You expect the facility to provide compassionate care, protect your loved one's health, and treat them with the dignity they deserve. When that trust is broken, the consequences can be devastating.

In this edition of Ask the Lawyer, Masten Childers III from Peterson Law Office in Lexington joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about nursing home abuse and neglect and how to protect loved ones.