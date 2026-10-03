Comic Surge is coming to the Jessamine County Public Library: Whether you're a die-hard comic book fan or superhero enthusiast, Jessamine County Public Library's 10th annual Comic Surge has something for everyone.
Dress as your favorite character and earn points for your team with the heroes versus villains challenges. Guests can also explore vendor, author, and artist booths.
2026 Comic Surge
Where: 600 South Main Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky
When: Saturday, October 10 from 10am to 5pm
Website: JCPL Comic Surge – Jessamine County Public Library