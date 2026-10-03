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"What's Watt" with Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives 10-3

BOTB WHAT'S WATT 10-3
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"What's Watt" with Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives: In this edition of What's Watt with Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, Sha Phillips joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the Who Powers You contest. During October, people can nominate members who are giving back, helping a charity or just doing great things.

Winners will receive $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $500 for third. The contest closes on October 31, 2026.

Learn more at Who Powers You | Together We Save.

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