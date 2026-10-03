Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Commonwealth Credit Union: October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month that is dedicated to helping people understand how to stay safe in an increasingly digital world.

With cybercrime on the rise and scams becoming more sophisticated, protecting personal and financial information has never been more important.

In this edition of Backroads to Better Money, Karen Harbin, president and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union, and Dr. Derek Paulsen, dean of Justice, Safety & Military Science at Eastern Kentucky University, join Jennifer Palumbo to discuss how CCU is investing in cybersecurity education at EKU.