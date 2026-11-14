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"Backroads to Better Money": Scam alert for the holidays

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"Backroads to Better Money" with Commonwealth Credit Union: Scam alert for the holidays

Scammers are finding new ways to steal your personal information and money. In this edition of Backroads to Better Money, Karen Harbin, president and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union, Franklin County Sheriff Dwayne Depp, and Scott County Sheriff Jeremy Nettles join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the latest scams targeting Kentuckians and ways to avoid becoming a victim.
Learn more at We CU Differently | Commonwealth Credit Union and Better Money.

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