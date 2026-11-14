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Holiday Giveaway: Quillin Leather & Tack in Paris

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Holiday Giveaway: Quillin Leather & Tack in Paris

Quillin Leather & Tack in Paris features unique, handcrafted gifts made by talented local artisans. Kentucky's largest halter shop has been making quality leather goods since 1982.

The family-owned business also offers worldwide shipping. General Manager Rob Windels joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about what makes Quillin Leather & Tack special and what gifts are popular this year.

One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $4,000 that includes a $200 gift card from Quillin Leather & Tack. For your chance to win, go to Page Not Found.

Quillin Leather & Tack
Address: 716 Main Street, Paris, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 987-0215
Website: Handcrafted Leather Goods Made in Kentucky - Custom Leather Horse Halters & Tack | Quillin Leather Paris, KY

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